WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the 2020 G7 summit will not be held at his Doral resort in Miami amid concerns of a conflict of interest.
"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Trump said in a tweet.
"We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately," he added.
Next year, the United States takes on the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies, and with it the task of organizing the annual summit.
