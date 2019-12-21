"That's kind of unprecedented in U.S. history, for this large a percentage of people to reach age 65 and over with most of their teeth still in their mouth. In generations past, the vast majority had full dentures by age 65," he said. "We are seeing a very, very different type of older adult now compared to past generations. It's good news that people are making it to their senior years with most of their teeth. But the downside is that we need that much more preventive and restorative care for older adults, which we as a society are not yet prepared to deliver."