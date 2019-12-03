Wilson had a rollercoaster game. In the first half he was saddled with a bizarre pick-six  just his fourth interception of the season but the second to be returned the distance. Wilson's pass intended for Jacob Hollister over the middle was batted back to him by a Vikings defender. Wilson promptly deflected it forward  right into the hands of Minnesota safety Anthony Harris, who bolted 20 yards into the end zone. The five defensive touchdowns allowed by Seattle this year are the most in the NFL.