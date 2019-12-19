The Vikings have a handful of veterans closing in on incentives or base salary escalators in their deals. We'll get to a brief rundown below of which players have a chance to make some extra money. But first, a quick answer to the questions about how this affects the salary cap: If a player hits an incentive, he gets the cash at the end of the year, and the amount is accounted for in a cap adjustment before the 2020 league year unless the incentive in question is based on a threshold the player hit the year before, in which case it's considered "likely to be earned" and is already counting against the cap. If it's "not likely to be earned" (as in the Dan Bailey figures we'll discuss in a minute), it means the player didn't hit the statistical threshold the year before and it doesn't currently count against the cap.