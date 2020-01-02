So the poor man who broke his passing thumb, had surgery and missed five games ended up completing "only" a league-high 74.3% of his passes to fall one-tenth of a% short of the 74.4% mark he set last year. Then, of course, the Packers and 49ers both won in the closing seconds of their games as Brees and the Saints joined the 1999 Titans and 2011 Saints as the only teams to go 13-3 and have to settle for a No. 3 seed.