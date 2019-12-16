It turned what could have been a Chargers lead before halftime into a 19-10 margin for the Vikings. Melvin Gordon's second fumble of the day came on the first play of the second half, leading to a Vikings field goal. The closest the Chargers would get to scoring again was on a drive that reached the Vikings' 15 with Los Angeles trailing 25-10. Rivers overthrew Mike Williams in the end zone on fourth down. Each of the Chargers' next two possessions would end in turnovers (a Hunter Henry fumble and a Hughes pick of Rivers).