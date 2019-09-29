Uninspired play gets Falcons blasted by Titans

Both teams punted on their first possessions, then the Titans had a quick-strike score when Mariota and A.J. Brown connected on a 55-yard pass play. Brown, a rookie from Mississippi who was drafted in the second round, ran a nice route through the middle on cornerback Desmond Trufant. After catching the ball, Brown darted back outside and away from Trufant and free safety Damontae Kazee.