People do win the lottery. Major upsets do happen. Ever heard of the Miracle On Ice? OK this won't be one of those to launch NFL Week 15. The Jets winning at Baltimore Thursday night is as likely as me winning a Pulitzer Prize for this prediction capsule and then accepting the award while in outer space on a manned lunar mission. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, rocketing toward the league MVP award, is questionable with a quad injury. The Super Bowl favorites would win this without him. But Lamar says he'll play. For the Jets, RB Le'Veon Bell is expected back (unless he has a bowling conflict), but his team will be hard pressed to find the end zone against this Baltimore defense. Ravens' nine straight wins have included four in a row against quality opponents, so a letdown factor is in effect. But even if John Harbaugh subs Jackson early, TE Mark Andrews can't go and the Crows are on auto-pilot, I still don't see NYJ staying within two TDs. Baltimore clinches AFC North with a win. Consider it done.