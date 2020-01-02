"I don't know, I'm not for self-advocating," he said. "I'm not going to come out here and say I should be this or I should be that. I put everything I had into the season and I would've loved to make a lot more plays. I think that's the hardest part when you end a season, you go back and look at all the plays you could've made, you were so close. I just tried to do my best to help this team win games. I think individually and collectively, it wasn't enough, and we just have to find ways to be better this offseason, start fresh next year."