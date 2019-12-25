PITTSBURGH Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took to Twitter Christmas morning to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Then came a second tweet that addressed an ESPN report from earlier this week that implied Roethlisberger had doubts about returning to the Steelers in 2020.
"P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my 'uncertainty' about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!"
Roethlisberger was injured in the second game of the season against Seattle and had surgery shortly thereafter. He was placed on injured reserve.
Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this year that he expects to be ready for training camp.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen, who filed the report, later clarified his original report.
"Clarity to calm down the masses the Steelers are now optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will recover from elbow surgery to reattach three tendons. Not cleared to throw yet but he is tracking better and Ben himself wants and expects to play in 2020 and beyond."
