Darren Waller: After having an earlier 29-yard touchdown play called back on a hold, the newly-extended tight end had back to back catches of 16 and 48 yards on the Raiders' last drive of the first half. He had his first career touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Carr in the third quarter. Waller added a 17-yard catch from Glennon and finished with seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.