Derek Carr: Getting into the end zone was a problem for the Raiders in the first half, but moving the ball wasn't. Shrugging off temperatures in the low 30s, Carr was 12 of 16 for 209 yards in the first half. The Raiders went stagnant in the second half however, and Carr couldn't deliver when the Raiders needed him to come through. He did get the Raiders their final touchdown, but it ended up being too little, too late when the two-point try for the win went awry.