"If we're being honest with ourselves, what happened on Sunday was not good, if you're a professional in this league, you've got to be able to make kicks like that and obviously I didn't," Slye said. "(The Panthers) have to back themselves and prepare themselves in case they have to make a move. It just is what it is. ... (Joseph's) in here to compete for a position, but for me I'm competing against myself. It's about me, me getting better, me doing what I need to do."