"When you put yourself in position to win, you've got to be able to make those plays. The biggest thing is, it's about confidence, stepping up to the plate and hitting for the fences while stepping up to the goal line and knocking somebody over and getting into it," Rivera said. "We've got to step it up. I think we've got the players to do it, I still think we're in a dog fight, I know we've got four left to play. We start off with Atlanta and we've got to focus on them."