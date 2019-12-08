The Vikings' defensive line, which produced nine of the team's 10 sacks of Matthew Stafford at U.S. Bank Stadium last year, again tormented a Lions front it has owned in recent meetings. Blough frequently found himself in the unenviable position of looking downfield for a place to unload the ball, rolling toward the sideline with Danielle Hunter bearing down on him. Hunter had three of the Vikings' five sacks, as Minnesota came within 2:14 of holding the Lions scoreless.