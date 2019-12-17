"I think we just look at, 'OK, what are we building? What have we started and where is our foundation right now?' " he said. "I think having a foundation of a team that is tough, a foundation of a team that is competitive from a standpoint that they're going to come to work every day and try to get better, and then show up on Sunday and really try to do everything they can to compete. I think that's where you need to start, and I would say that's where we're at right now."