How much better? That's anyone's guess, but I don't think it'll be debated when I say that his decision making can improve. Nine% of Garoppolo's passes Sunday were interceptable. That's not just the weather Sunday that's how he's operated since he arrived in San Francisco. On the season, Garoppolo is averaging two interceptable passes per game, which puts him in the same class as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, Jameis Winston, and Jared Goff.