And there were plenty of other notable developments, too, both in terms of what was accomplished (another nice performance by Matt Moore in Mahomes' absence; a defensive step forward in holding the vaunted Vikings running game to 3.6 yards a carry) and what was overcome (Mecole Hardman's second fumbled kickoff to open the second half this season, and blunders like having 10 men on the field for the touchdown that put the Vikings ahead 23-20 in the fourth quarter).