The death of Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy has been determined to be a suicide, according to a report Tuesday from CNN.
Gowdy, a promising wide-receiver prospect from Deerfield Beach, Fla., died Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. After authorities arrived at the scene shortly after 4 a.m., Gowdy was transported to a nearby hospital and died there. The CNN report attributed its information on the manner of death to the Broward County, Fla., medical examiner.
Gowdy, who signed a letter of intent with Tech on Dec. 18, was to enroll at Tech in coming days and begin classes Monday. Gowdy's death was a tragic shock to communities at Deerfield Beach High and Tech.
"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce's passing," Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce's mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family."
Gowdy was a four-star prospect, rated among Tech's top signees in recent history.
He had helped lead Deerfield Beach High to 30 wins in the past three seasons, including an appearance in the state semifinals as a junior. He received more than 30 scholarship offers and chose Tech in July over the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.
If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text the 24-hour hotline at 800-273-8255.For more information, go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
