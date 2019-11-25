Following the game, Allen put his arm around Slye's shoulders as the two young players walked off the field. Said Allen of the conversation: "I told him I've been in the same exact spot he was last week. I just told him we're going to need you down the line. I threw four picks last week (in a 29-3 loss to Atlanta). I didn't give us a chance to win the game at all. I told him, 'Look man, it's going to happen... people miss kicks. It's not a big deal."