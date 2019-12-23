On Sunday, while Carson Wentz did just enough with an offense operating with backups at skill positions, it was actually the defense that held up when really needed. The Eagles lost both starting cornerbacks for a while, had tackle Fletcher Cox leave with a shoulder injury and then return, and despite the alterations did a very good job of containing the No. 1 offense in the league. It was their first win scoring 17 or fewer points since the opener of the 2012 season.