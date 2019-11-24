CLEVELAND Jarvis Landry got his revenge.
But in a perverse way, he helped the team he so desperately wanted to beat Sunday.
Landry's two touchdown catches keyed the Browns' 41-24 victory over the team that drafted and developed him.
Landry was spectacular against the Dolphins, with the highlight his high-point touchdown catch in traffic.
In a micro sense, it was another bad day at the office for the Dolphins.
They fell behind 28-0, and while Ryan Fitzpatrick made it a little interesting with some second-half magic on his 37th birthday, never truly threatened the Browns.
But the loss was a win in the chase for the No. 1 pick. The Dolphins fell to 2-9 on the season, and on track for a top 5 at least pick. The Dolphins play two of the teams currently projected to draft ahead of them the Giants and Bengals in the next four weeks. If they lose out, they will have no worse than the third pick and probably no worse than the second in next April's draft.
So they enter December with a chance to really improve their position.
Some stats from Sunday's game: Landry had 10 catches for 148 yards and the two scores. Teammate and BFF Odell Beckham Jr. added 6 for 84 and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield's improved play continues. He was 24 of 34 for 327 and those three scores.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns including the 200th over his career and ran for another in the loss. He also threw two interceptions.
The 41 points are the third-most allowed by the Dolphins this season and most since Week 2. They've given up 78 in the last two weeks.
