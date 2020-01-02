The 2019 Dallas Cowboys will be memorable only in that it was the season that prompted Jerry Jones to finally disown his adopted son, and an offense that was so good it nearly made history.
The Cowboys have yet to formally dump JG, but it should not have come to this; Jason Garrett should have been saved by his offense.
Proving again that sports' infatuation with numbers do not always add up, the stats for the 2019 Dallas Cowboys say this is an NFL playoff team.
The Cowboys finished with a point differential of plus-113. That's +113. And they missed the postseason.
This is almost historically impossible.
According to our good friends at the Elias Sports Bureau, in the last 25 years the only other team that failed to make the postseason with a point differential as high as the 2019 Dallas Cowboys was the 2010 San Diego Chargers.
So Garrett can brag about that in the next job interview.
The 2010 Chargers finished with a point differential of plus-119, and missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record.
Of course there is a tie between the '19 Cowboys and '10 Chargers. The head coach of that Chargers team was none other than Jason Garrett's good friend and mentor, former Cowboys offensive coordinator Norv Turner.
Every so often the math does not make sense.
In 2019, the Green Bay Packers finished with a 13-3 record, won the NFC North, and had a point-differential of plus-63. The Seattle Seahawks were 11-5, are in the playoffs, and their point differential was plus-7.
All of the Cowboys' offense got them nowhere.
There are always telling stats, so start here: They were 0-4 in games decided by four points or less. The Cowboys should have defeated the Vikings, and their loss to the Jets should haunt them until 2020 training camp.
In the final minute against the Vikings, the Cowboys were driving and had the ball inside the Vikings' 20-yard line. Garrett took the ball out of Dak Prescott's hot hands in questionable play-calling and the Cowboys lost by four.
Against the Jets, the Cowboys scored a late touchdown but their two-point attempt was incomplete, and they lost by two.
The Cowboys either blew out their opponent, or they lost. Seven of their eight wins were decided by double digits, and their average margin of victory was 20 points.
When they lost, they scored an average of 17.1 points; in three of their defeats, they failed to score 10 points.
A disturbing portion of this team's pretty offensive stats simply came in garbage time.
When examining the 2019 Dallas Cowboys from a spread sheet, their numbers say they should have been a playoff team.
None of it added up, and an offense that should have saved the head coach helped get him dumped.
(c)2020 Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.