With that context, they added Hardman, a college standout at Georgia, and made a fast team faster. It should be noted that the draft fell at the deepest moment of uncertainty surrounding Hill, who was part of an investigation into child-abuse allegations. Club decision makers did not know if Hill would be kept or cut. But, either way, they saw Hardman's speed and upside he'd only played receiver for three years as a particularly good fit for Mahomes' talent and coach Andy Reid's scheme.