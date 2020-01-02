KANSAS CITY, Mo. Twenty-eight months ago, when Brett Veach took over as the Chiefs' general manager before his 40th birthday, he saw a roster dotted with both stars and holes.
This week, the Chiefs' most complete team in years maybe their best team, we'll see prepares for a divisional round playoff game. Kansas City has now claimed consecutive first-round byes and 12-win seasons for the first time in franchise history.
Veach inherited an enviable situation. The Chiefs had a star quarterback, a rookie running back who would lead the league in rushing, two premier pass catchers and some valuable pieces on defense.
Veach, director of football operations Mike Borgonzi, assistant directors of player personnel Mike Bradway and Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office have made a good situation even better.
They did it despite circumstances they felt forced the release of that star running back and the trade of an All-Pro cornerback. They did it around three defensive stars who aged out, another whose All-Pro career was torpedoed by a bizarre injury that dragged down an entire season and a salary cap situation that many in the industry considered to be an obstacle.
They did it by adhering to three priorities above all overs.
1. SUPPORT PATRICK MAHOMES
If the Chiefs had just one rule, this would be it:
Do whatever is best for Patrick Mahomes.
The franchise first moved to Kansas City in 1963 and has never had anything like him. The Green Bay Packers have often been criticized for wasting too much of Aaron Rodgers' prime by counting on his individual excellence to drag everyone around him to the top.
The Chiefs' coaches and executives have made something of a blood oath to take the opposite path. That's a major reason they drafted running back Kareem Hunt two rounds after Mahomes, signed receiver Tyreek Hill and lineman Mitchell Schwartz to contract extensions, paid airport prices for receiver Sammy Watkins and used their first pick in the 2019 draft on receiver Mecole Hardman when they'd originally targeted defensive backs.
Hardman's selection is instructive. At the time, the Chiefs felt desperate for help at cornerback but saw their 56th overall pick as a bad investment at that position. To get the guy they wanted, they would've had to be into the first round. With the players available at that pick, waiting a few rounds for a developmental player made more sense.
With that context, they added Hardman, a college standout at Georgia, and made a fast team faster. It should be noted that the draft fell at the deepest moment of uncertainty surrounding Hill, who was part of an investigation into child-abuse allegations. Club decision makers did not know if Hill would be kept or cut. But, either way, they saw Hardman's speed and upside he'd only played receiver for three years as a particularly good fit for Mahomes' talent and coach Andy Reid's scheme.
When in doubt, support Mahomes. Play to your strengths.
The importance of Mahomes has affected the defense, too. It's part of why the Chiefs traded star cornerback Marcus Peters. They wanted Mahomes' voice to be the locker room's most influential and had come to fear that Peters would not buy into the broader mission.
It's also at least part of why Reid fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and completely remade the coaching staff on that side of the ball. The Chiefs' defense had proven so bad it was the only group in the league that could stop Mahomes. That's a mistake no franchise can afford to make twice.
2. BUILD THE BEST AND DEEPEST PASS RUSH POSSIBLE
Here, the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles are instructive. They won with creative offense built around a talented young quarterback (though Nick Foles landed the plane in the playoffs) and a defense built on multiple pass rushers and help from safeties in the back end.
The belief is about more than insurance against injuries. It's that having more capable bodies on the roster keeps everyone fresher and more productive, and helps in the always important game-within-a-game of winning the line of scrimmage.
Veach's first team was led in sacks by outside linebacker Justin Houston, then 28 years old and still an effective player, but a half-step behind the one who set a Chiefs record with 22 sacks in 2014. They also had outside linebacker Tamba Hali, then 34, on a contract extension worth $22 million that we can now see is almost completely opposed to this front office's views on older players. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was entering his second season.
In their two drafts with Veach as GM, the Chiefs have had six picks in the third round or higher. Three have been used on defensive linemen, and that does not include trading a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Frank Clark, who they signed to a contract worth $63 million in guarantees.
Also notable: defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon went from a man seemingly without a place on the team to an emerging playmaker in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Spagnuolo earned a reputation for highlighting pass rushers, and before this season the Chiefs added more by trading for Emmanuel Ogbah and signing Alex Okafor as a free agent.
Some of this, of course, was necessary as the Chiefs traded outside linebacker Dee Ford and released Houston. They had come to view Ford as too unreliable and one-dimensional (he has 6 1/2 sacks for the 49ers this season but may need knee surgery and routinely sits out on rushing downs) and Houston too expensive (they saved $14 million by releasing him).
The depth proved to be more necessity than luxury. Pass rushers Breeland Speaks, Okafor and Ogbah each suffered season-ending injuries, but the group has still managed to be effective: Jones and Clark are playing like stars and the Chiefs are getting contributions from Kpassagnon, Mike Pennel, Demone Harris, Khalen Saunders and the recently acquired Terrell Suggs.
3. OVERHAUL THE SAFETIES
For the plan to work up front during games, the pass rushers need time, which means the coverage has to be there. Safety Eric Berry's Achilles ruptured in the first game of 2017, leaving the Chiefs starting Ron Parker and Daniel Sorensen. Eric Murray and Leon McQuay were among the other guys on the roster at the time.
The Chiefs drafted safety Armani Watts in the fourth round in 2018 and signed Jordan Lucas from Miami's practice squad, but the position was largely unchanged: Berry missed of another season with an injury, Parker made 14 starts (after the Chiefs cut him and signed him back), and they tried to fill holes with Sorensen (who also suffered a season-ending injury) and Murray.
Nobody knew it at the time, but Veach's most effective move with the secondary or any other position might have been trading backup lineman Parker Ehinger for cornerback Charvarius Ward shortly before the 2018 season. Ehinger was injured and released without ever playing for Dallas. Ward started every game in 2019 and gave up the league's third-lowest passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Veach pursued then-Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas in a midseason trade in 2018, but Thomas broke his leg just before the deadline.
Safety became an overriding priority in the most recent offseason. The Chiefs' first major move was signing safety Tyrann Mathieu to $26.8 million in guarantees.
This is illustrative in several ways. The Chiefs made Mathieu the league's highest-paid safety (he's since been passed by Kevin Byard) even after receiving little return on Berry's extension. They saw his playmaking and ball skills as essential in making the secondary dangerous again.
But even aside from that, the Chiefs were desperate for an alpha on that side of the ball. The defense had been beaten and criticized, their collective self-esteem lacking. The Chiefs thought Mathieu who was voted a captain by his previous team, the Houston Texans, before ever playing a game for them could help change that.
A month later, they used a second-round draft pick on safety Juan Thornhill, transitioning one of the league's worst position groups to perhaps its best.
The Chiefs' current roster is imperfect, and not just because no NFL roster is perfect. Watkins' production has not come close to matching his contract. The run game lacks the edge it had with Hunt and despite the sufficient resources the Chiefs spent, the linebackers struggle against the run and pass. The secondary's depth will be tested with Thornhill's season-ending injury.
But it is an improved roster. They finished in the top 10 in both points and points allowed and the top half in both offense and defense DVOA for the first time since 2016. This guarantees nothing, of course. The Baltimore Ravens are the deserved favorite in the AFC, with strengths that line up well against the Chiefs' weaknesses.
But this the most complete team the Chiefs have had in years, probably going back to the 1990s. Veach's front office helped create it by making an already good situation better.
