KANSAS CITY, Mo. The Chiefs made a move to add to their defense Monday.
Veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals last week, was claimed by the Chiefs, a source told The Star.
The 37-year-old Suggs has 138 career sacks, with all but the 5 1/2 he made for Arizona this season coming with the Baltimore Ravens from 2003-18, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Suggs, who won the NFL Defensive Player of Year award in 2011 after totaling 70 tackles and 14 sacks, signed as a free agent with Arizona after the 2018 season.
Kansas City's transaction to claim Suggs comes on the heels of the Chiefs placing defensive end Alex Okafor (torn pectoral muscle) on injured reserve.
Still, the easy part for the Chiefs is over and now a potential hard segment begins.
According to an ESPN report over the weekend, Suggs would "strongly consider not reporting" if a team outside of the Ravens claimed him.
Whether Suggs still holds those feelings remains to be seen, but there's little doubt the Chiefs are a good fallback plan for Suggs if he desires a chance to make another run at the Super Bowl.
While the Ravens (12-2) have the inside track to claim the No. 1 seed in the postseason, the Chiefs (10-4) are still in hunt for a first-round bye and are already in the postseason after clinching the AFC West.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Suggs would join a Chiefs defense that has totaled 39 sacks on the season, the 11th-most in the league, and combine with Frank Clark, Tanah Kpassagnon and Demone Harris off the edge.
The Chiefs close out the regular season against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.
(c)2019 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.