BEREA, Ohio Baker Mayfield's constantly changing facial hair Sunday in Denver was rooted in both a charitable cause and superstition.
The Browns' quarterback showed up at Empower Field at Mile High with a full beard, but shaved to a Fu Manchu mustache for the game. He appeared at his postgame interview with a short, bushy mustache. Photographs of Mayfield blew up on social media and drew questions about Mayfield's mindset after a 24-19 victory dropped the Browns to 2-6.
Mayfield explained Wednesday that he and fellow quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Garrett Gilbert decided on Movember mustaches. Movember is an initiative is to raise funds for men's health, with the emphasis on prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
"The original thought for me was to do handlebars, I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache," Mayfield said. "I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it."
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, freshly shaven, had Mayfield's motivation only partly correct Wednesday morning.
"I think they have the shave for November thing. I am not really sure, I did not know he shaved the day of the game," Kitchens said. "I do not look at faces that much as far as facial hair. I do not know how to answer that. How did you know when he shaved?"
Told of the viral social media coverage, Kitchens said, "I thought he had a mustache. Fu Manchu? I appreciate the heads up on that, though."
