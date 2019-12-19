"From a fan perspective or anybody else's perspective that is not playing the game or on the field, they can always easily say, 'It's a negative thing that's happening,' or 'they're arguing' or 'they're fussing,' whatever it is," Landry said. "But I think the biggest thing that everybody should know, everybody in this building has a common goal, and that's to win. Everybody wants to do their part. I think that's the thing that kind of gets misled when you see a video (of the sideline episode).