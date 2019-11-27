This year's Falcons started 1-7. Then they won at New Orleans and at Carolina, both times in routs. Where had this come from? (Or, if you prefer, where had it gone?) And then, with their next three games were at home, they were beaten 35-22 by a band of Buccaneers that had lost four of five. The final score flatters the Falcons. They scored last behind backup quarterback Matt Schaub, Matt Ryan having been pulled after six sacks and the visitors contrived to miss three PATs.