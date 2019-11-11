If nothing else and it's entirely possible there won't be much else good from these Falcons they offered a glimpse as to why we'd believed this team would be capable of making the playoffs. Of being 2-7, Ryan said, "Our backs are against the wall," and that's sugarcoating it. But in a building that has been a house of horrors for this annual visitor, against an opponent that loves to gig the Dirty Birds, they acted as if they owned the place. You wonder why it took nine games to play like this, but you're glad for their sake they finally did.