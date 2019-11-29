The end-of-the-first-half follies: The Cowboys trailed 13-7 at halftime, and you know what that means? The Cowboys are 0-5 this season when down at the half. It didn't have to go down like that. Dallas got the ball with 1:57 left in the half and had some breaks go their way. A Prescott interception was wiped out by an illegal use of hands to the face penalty on Jordan Phillips. The drive ended when Brett Maher's 35-yard field goal was blocked by Star Lotulelei. Before the block, the Cowboys finished the half with a timeout in their pocket and not once attempted a pass to the end zone once they got into the Bills' end of the field. When Jerry Jones talks about coaching, it's managing the game that should concern him. Dallas had a timeout to use and failed to take a shot at the end zone. Questionable on so many levels.