Player's head-butt gave football ref concussion, he tells Ohio Senate

"The player did not think the call was fair and was very incensed and cursing," Bistrek's testimony says. "At this point I (as shown in the video released) motioned the player off the field and told him he needed to go off for a play to calm down. The player was not being ejected from the game, just being sent to the sideline for a play to calm down. At this time the player says, 'F you,' and then headbutts me."