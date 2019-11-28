"When Coach McKissick called and said come look at my running back- he's as good as I've ever coached- we got in the truck and took off," From former Coastal Carolina coach and current Lexington One Athletic Director David Bennett said. "Even drank a cup of black coffee with him in the afternoon- it was DeAngelo Henderson- we offered him without ever watching film on him. Can't count the number of coaches, players, students and people that have and will look up to Coach McKissick."