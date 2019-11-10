"Imagine having an empty stomach," Williams said, "and you didn't eat all night, and you're tired. Then you gotta wake up. So you go to school on an empty stomach and (a student) says something crazy to you and he looks like he has money. He says something like, 'Oh, why your shoes busted?' And you, with an empty stomach, you know your shoes are busted and you don't want nobody to say nothin'. You could just snap. But I had an OK temper growing up. I just saved it and put it in my back pocket and snapped in practice."