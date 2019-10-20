UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas If there was any doubt that Reggie Roberson Jr. would feel any ill effects from a nasty head hit two weeks ago, and subsequent missed practice, that doubt was squashed almost immediately.
If there was any fear that SMU would come out a similar slow and tight manner that it did against Tulsa, that fear eased just as quickly.
In a season full of impressive games, the Mustangs were their most dominant against Temple blowing out one of the nation's best defenses in a 45-21 rout.
"Our conference is really good this year. There's some really good teams," said QB Shane Buechele. He's normally a measured team leader, who often uses coach-speak and says one-game-at-a-time as muscle memory. But the next line he said was as strong a proclamation as he's ever given about his team's place in the AAC.
"The record shows itself, that we're the team to beat."
The Mustangs improved to 7-0 and 3-0 in the AAC with the win, defeating an Owls team that was also previously undefeated in the conference. With each passing week, SMU is proving that its ever-rising ranking is legitimate.
It's proving that the success isn't a flash the proverbial pan or skillet but that SMU is one of the best football programs in the country.
Shane Buechele and Roberson Jr. made quite the duo in the first half. The latter broke free from his coverage for a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also hauled in a similarly open 75-yard TD catch that looked certain the instant it left Buechele's hands.
Buechele finished with 457 yards passing. Roberson caught for 250 yards, on eight receptions. The busiest player on Temple was punter Adam Barry, who was utilized eight times.
"After I scored on one dude, another dude was out there," Roberson Jr. said. "And after I scored on another dude, another dude was out there. And after I bombed another dude, they put another dude out there. So, I don't know what was going on, but they tried every corner I think they had."
The Owls also switched back-and-forth between QBs. Starter Anthony Russo was subbed out after going 1-of-3 passing for -2 yards in his first two drives. The backup Todd Centeio took three sacks.
The final score probably didn't even reflect quite how lopsided the game was. SMU was stuffed at the Temple 1-yard-line, and also missed a chip shot field goal.
But the moments when Buechele looked for his top receiver, there was never any doubt. After Temple cut the SMU lead to 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Buechele came back on the next possession and fired to Roberson Jr., who was cutting across the field with his defender a step behind him.
Buechele didn't miss, and Roberson caught his third big-play TD of the day, that one for 60 yards. Roberson Jr. hadn't even had a full practice until two days before the game.
"We knew we could take shots against them, and we have some guys on offense that can run," Buechele said. "Ultimately, it's letting them do their things, and it's up to me to throw it up and let them go run under it. It makes it really easy when they're doing what they're doing."
Temple had defeated two ranked teams, as well as an ACC team, and was completely overmatched. The same Temple team that had allowed an average of 19 points per game, gave up 45. That's more than double.
Across the AAC over the next couple weeks, all the top teams seem to be matching up with each other. Memphis played Tulane on Saturday. Temple played Memphis last week. SMU plays Memphis in two weeks. There won't be more than one team that escapes unscathed. The Mustangs showed what they're the best candidate with their performance versus the Owls.
After SMU defeated Tulsa in that triple-OT thriller, head coach Sonny Dykes said that on a way to a championship, a great team will always need to win some ugly games. Some games that you look like you're going to lose.
"I'm not surprised, really, Dykes said of his team's 7-0 start. "But, you know how this stuff goes. I wouldn't be surprised if we lost our next five games. You know what I'm saying? That's the way college football is. I don't think we will, and I hope we won't. We're not gonna roll up against anybody the next five weeks and just be able to not play well, and win the game."
This game was not one of those games. SMU didn't roll up to this game. It showed up, in a big way, and took control with in the first few minutes.
This was the game that Pat Nelson recorded two sacks in a three-play span. The game where punter Trevor Denbow came out of nowhere with a 72-yard kick. The game where TE Ryan Becker caught his first pass of the season. A game where SMU ran more than 100 plays.
This was a game where Buechele threw six TDs against a team that had allowed just five TDs through the air all season.
This was a game where SMU truly set itself apart.
Said Dykes: "I thought this was certainly the most complete game we've played at this point."
