Michigan football thoroughly dominates Rutgers in 52-0 win at home

The defense bounced back, too. Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 106 yards, was constantly under pressure and took several big hits. The Scarlet Knights found some early success by attacking the middle of the field with the mesh passing concept, the same play that Ohio State utilized in last year's 62-39 win over Michigan. Still, U-M came up with key stops on third and fourth down to hold the shutout.