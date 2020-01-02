It ended up being a very important score as the Bears would get on the board again in the third quarter. Helped by a couple of questionable calls a roughing penalty on Malik Herring and an interference foul against Mark Webb Baylor completed an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a rushing touchdown of less than a yard by Brewer. It was just the second rushing TD allowed by Georgia's defense all season and made it 26-14 with 4:10 still remaining in the third quarter.