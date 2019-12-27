SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. No, the Clemson football program doesn't have to use Hunter Renfrow as part of its pitch to potential walk-ons.
In truth, there isn't much of a pitch made at all.
"It's one of the best universities in the country, one of the best places to be," said tight end Luke Price, a former walk-on who worked his way to a scholarship. "You get an opportunity to earn a spot or a scholarship and, I mean, just got to take advantage of those opportunities whenever they come."
It also can offer a chance for something a little different.
"I'm Justin Fields this week," QB Patrick McClure said. "So try my best to give them a look. It's been fun."
McClure has taken on the role of scout-teamer this week as the Tigers prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal game. He admits he might not be as fleet of foot as the Ohio State quarterback Fields, but he's done what he can.
Clemson's run of successful walk-ons is headlined by Renfrow, who joined the Tigers from Socastee High School (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and built one of the greatest careers in program history. Renfrow had the game-winning touchdown catch in the 2016 national championship game against Alabama and went on to be drafted by the NFL's Oakland Raiders. More recently, walk-on Darien Rencher worked his way into a small role in the backfield and was put on scholarship.
The walk-on situation with the Tigers also offers a direct line to at least getting on the field because of how often they've blown opponents. That's meant walk-ons filter onto the field with regularity as the staff often empties the bench. Clemson played 111 players in the 52-10 win Sept. 21 over Charlotte.
And there's an element of walk-on culture built into the top end of the Tigers program.
"A lot of us that are here at Clemson, as coaches, we were all walk-ons at one time," safeties coach Mickey Conn said. "And I think having that and having that option with those kids, man they make a huge difference.
"Now in the world of the (transfer) portal and people wanting to play right now and getting unhappy ... having the availability of really good walk-on football players makes a huge difference for your team."
McClure said there is no real difference in how the scholarship and non-scholarship players are treated around the building.
He threw for 1,311 yards and 18 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2016 for a state champion Ben Lippen (Columbia, S.C.) team, then spent one season at Jacksonville before coming to Clemson. He grew up a Tigers fan.
Price was also a small school product, from Dillon (S.C.) Christian. He redshirted as a freshman, played sparingly last year and took a step forward this year, playing 198 snaps in 13 games.
"It's pretty special," Price said. "Getting the opportunity that some other people don't get, to be a part of something as special as what's going on here at Clemson, it's a dream come true."
He had some chances at smaller schools but decided early he wanted to play top-level Division I football. The best the Tigers could do was a preferred walk-on offer which guarantees a roster spot and he grabbed that with hardly a second thought.
There's an odd balance to it. Clemson is bringing in as much top-line talent as anyone in the country. One might imagine that would limit chances for walk-ons to see the field, but instead it's empowering them to play more than almost anywhere else. And even with all those stars and a roster with a level of stability uncommon in the sport, there are still moments when walk-ons break through.
And they don't even need to wave around Renfrow's resume to sell it.
"People want to be a part of the team," Price said. "People love the culture and want to be a part of something special because they know that Clemson is one of the best places in the country. Clemson sells itself."
