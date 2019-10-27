"He's doing good. He was a lot better Friday, but you don't practice against these guys, this is not a game that you wear shorts all week and then show up and play on Saturday," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said following Saturday's win. "But he was a lot better. But we just didn't want to have a setback and him be out there with the noise and all that stuff. So hopefully he's gonna be ready to go on Monday and have a full week of practice. He's ready to get back out there. He's chomping at the bit."