At issue is whether the Bulldogs are stout enough not to stumble again. Coming off South Carolina and Kentucky, their performance in Jacksonville was most heartening, though it wasn't quite comprehensive. They had a chance to put the Gators away and didn't. Jake Fromm seemed himself again, and after three quarters this seemed done and dusted. Then you looked up and Florida was twice within a touchdown. You also note that LSU scored 42 points against Todd Grantham's defense; Georgia converted on 12 of 18 third downs third-and-Grantham, as UGA fans used to say and managed just 24.