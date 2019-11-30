xml:space="preserve">

FORT COLLINS, Colo. The Boise State football team completed its first 8-0 run through the Mountain West on Friday at Colorado State.

The No. 20 Broncos held on for a 31-24 victory, with wide receiver Khalil Shakir making a diving catch on third-and-6 to allow them to run out the clock.

Boise State had lost at least one conference game in all eight of its previous Mountain West seasons. The Broncos also are 11-1 for the first time since 2011, their first year in the Mountain West.

"It feels pretty awesome right now," coach Bryan Harsin said on CBS Sports Network. " ... To do this and to do something that no other Boise State team has done, that's pretty awesome."

Senior Jaylon Henderson, who was the third-string quarterback a few weeks ago, started for the third straight game. He was 26 for 36 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a TD. He didn't commit a turnover.

Shakir made seven catches for 103 yards, CT Thomas added five catches for 53 yards and a TD and tight end Garrett Collingham scored two touchdowns. That compensated for a run game that struggled, with George Holani held to 42 yards on 18 carries.

Defensively, safety Tyreque Jones and STUD end Curtis Weaver grabbed interceptions while safety Kekoa Nawahine made a team-high nine tackles.

