Pittman hiring Odom should add another layer to the Battle Line Rivalry, where Mizzou is 5-1 vs. Arkansas since joining the SEC and 8-3 all time. The Tigers play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 28, 2020, though that date could move up a day as it has every year since 2014. Pittman also has some Missouri ties as the offensive line coach in 2000 under Larry Smith.