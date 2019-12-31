But lest I stand accused of simply having an opinion, over the course of the last 40-plus years as a "parenting expert," I've privately asked hundreds of adults two questions: As a child, were you punished when you misbehaved? and Do you believe that as a direct consequence of said punishment you suffer some mental or emotional problem? I've yet to find a person who was not punished for misbehaving. Nor have I found someone who reports that being punished caused psychological harm. "I sometimes thought it was unfair" is about as bad as it gets. Mind you, I disqualify anyone who reports having been repeatedly abused as a child, but they are relatively few. Lest I be accused of hypocrisy, I freely admit that my poll does not qualify as science; nonetheless, the consistency of its results is a slam-dunk to the disingenuous notion that punishing a child for misbehavior is equivalent to abusing the child.