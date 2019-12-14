Both the U.S. Green New Deal resolution and the European Green Deal, which was unveiled this week by the EU's executive arm, share the same targets: limiting global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels, in line with the landmark Paris climate accord. To meet this objective, backers of the plans in the EU and the U.S. aim to eliminate emissions by 2050 at the latest. Both plans trace their lineage explicitly to the New Deal of the 1930s, a series of social programs, public work projects and financial reforms championed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a way to counteract the Great Depression.