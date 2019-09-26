Nation's No. 2 radio group says it won't air Juul, other e-cigarette ads

"People are dying from vaping and there's hundreds of new cases each week of serious and fatal lung injuries from vaping," Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said in a video on the agency's web site. "We used to think that vaping was a fairly straightforward way for people to wean off nicotine, but with young people vaping now, and even older people doing it, there's lots of illnesses and curiously we don't know with 100% certainty what's causing it."