In Michigan, voters are most concerned with infrastructure, like deteriorating roads and bridges blowing out their tires. In Wisconsin, there's statewide interest in more police, and in Pennsylvania a plurality of registered voters who opened their doors said they want to increase the minimum wage. In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the No. 1 issue for residents contacted was a dislike for Trump and desire to replace him. In Wilkes-Barre, it was increasing the minimum wage. In Michigan, voters in Detroit, Flint, and Lansing complained most about the poor condition of roads and bridges. But out in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, it was climate change. And in Wisconsin, Milwaukee voters want more police patrolling the city, while LaCrosse-Eau Claire residents worry about economic insecurity.