Prosecutors at Guyger's trial argued she received special treatment the night of the murder, including police shutting off the camera in the squad car Guyger sat in and allowing her to talk to fellow officers outside of the car off camera. Other suspects wouldn't have been handled that way, they said. It was also revealed during the trial that Guyger and her police partner, with whom she'd had a sexual relationship, deleted text messages they had exchanged after the shooting.