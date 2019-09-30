How cruise ship passengers should prepare for sickness or injury at sea

Injured passengers must act as their own investigators. If you slip, fall and break an arm or leg on a cruise ship, it's critical to quickly act in your own best interests, Gerson said. Take pictures of where you fell (or have someone else do so if you can't). Get video of the scene, if possible. And, if you get medical care onboard, make certain to request a copy of your medical records. All of this should be emailed to your lawyer, he said.