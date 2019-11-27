The "incognito mode" in the Google Chrome browser conceals your identity by not recording some data the browser would normally store. As a result, that information can't be read by another user of your computer, a website you visit or an online hacker. The information that is not recorded includes your browsing history (a list of the websites you have visited), cookies (bits of code that identify you to a website on subsequent visits) and information from online forms you have filled out (such as your name, phone number, and home and e-mail addresses.)