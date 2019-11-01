Fitbit, founded in 2007, popularized the tracking of steps, calories burned and other health-related measures such as heart rate, but that information is now also tracked by devices such as the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Apple devices and those made by Chinese manufacturers have overtaken Fitbit in the space over the past few years. In the first quarter of 2019, Apple had 25.8% market share, Xiaomi had 13.3%, Huwaei 10%, Samsung 8.7% and Fitbit 5.9%, according to Statista. In the same period five years ago, Fitbit's market share was 44.7%.