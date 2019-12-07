WASHINGTON Rep. George Holding, a North Carolina Republican, will not run for reelection in 2020 after his Republican-leaning district was redrawn into safe Democratic seat by state lawmakers.
Holding is in his fourth term in Congress. He said he would consider a return to elected office in the future. Holding said earlier this week that a 2022 Senate run or bid for the U.S. House under a new map was something he would consider.
"Seven years ago, after I served as United States Attorney, I was given a special opportunity to serve in Congress. What I have learned about our government, and elections, and public life could fill a book. I have witnessed moments and met men and women who were inspiring, and I've also seen moments that were not so inspiring. But, at the end of the day, my faith in our country has been strengthened. No people on earth cherish our freedoms like Americans," he said in a statement released Friday morning.
"It has also been gratifying to work for the ideals and values that I, like many other Americans, believe in. And so it is with regret that I announce I will not be a candidate for Congress this election.
"I should add, candidly, that, yes, the newly redrawn Congressional Districts were part of the reason I have decided not to seek reelection. But, in addition, this is also a good time for me to step back and reflect on all that I have learned. I am also hopeful that, if it is part of the Good Lord's plan, I will someday return to public office that there will be other opportunities for me to fight for the ideals and conservative principles I believe in."
State lawmakers redrew the congressional map after a three-judge panel indicated it was likely to find the current map unconstitutional because of partisan gerrymandering. Republicans hold a 10-3 edge in the delegation. Lawmakers in Raleigh drew the new map quickly last month, though no Democrats voted for them.
The new map is expected to produce an 8-5 edge for Republicans with Holding's 2nd district and Republican Mark Walker's Greensboro-area district likely to flip. A three-judge panel upheld the state lawmakers' new map Monday.
Holding's current district includes parts or all of Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Wake, and Wilson counties. The new 2nd district will be wholly contained in Wake County.
Holding told The Raleigh News & Observer earlier this week that he considered it "a safe Democrat seat."
"Rep. Holding has been a stalwart of responsible conservatism during his time in Congress and has served with impeccable distinction on behalf of his constituents and North Carolina," North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.
Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican, called it "a sad day for the people of North Carolina and the House as a whole" on Twitter. McHenry said Holding "a true friend."
"I am confident his time serving the people of North Carolina is not over," McHenry wrote.
Since Monday's ruling, Democrats Deborah Ross, a former state lawmaker who lost a 2016 Senate bid, and Wake County Public Schools board member Monika Johnston-Hostler have announced they are running in the district.
As of Friday morning, no candidate had officially filed to run in the district, according to the state board of elections' list of candidates.
Holding represented the 13th district for two terms. When the district moved to the Triad under a 2016 redraw of the congressional map, Holding challenged and defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Renee Ellmers in the 2nd district.
But he said this week he would not challenge a sitting GOP incumbent this time. Holding defeated Democrat Linda Coleman 51.2% to 45.8% in 2018 to win his fourth term.
Holding is a former U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina. His family owns First Citizens Bank, and he is estimated to be worth millions.
He is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and helped write parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which dramatically lowered taxes on corporations and also included tax cuts for individuals, including the nation's highest earners.
Holding said at the time getting the economy moving would help restore confidence in America for future generations. He said at the time he was "thrilled" to be working on the tax bill and said he considered it a once-in-a-generation change.
Holding has pushed for the House to approve a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that has been negotiated by the Trump administration.
